Blackford: We cannot risk ignoring the experts

PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on 2m distancing rules
Boris Johnson rejected an SNP claim about him not reading scientific advice when he is asked about relaxing the two metre distancing rule.
The prime minister told Ian Blackford he had read “many papers” and the rules should be kept “under constant review”.
10 Jun 2020
