When will PM allow pub gardens to open again?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Boris Johnson on date to pub reopen beer gardens
Tory MP Peter Aldous asked the prime minister if beer gardens would be allowed to open next week to save pubs from having to make staff redundant.
Boris Johnson said it was “still the plan” that outdoor hospitality sites would not reopen before 4 July, as there were “continuing risks”.
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission
-
10 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-52994008/pmqs-boris-johnson-on-date-to-pub-reopen-beer-gardensRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window