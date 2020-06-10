Should the statues come down?

Media player
Slave trade statues debate: Butler, Afolami, Fox
Labour’s Dawn Butler wants civic statues of figures connected to the slave trade pulled down, but Conservative Bim Afolami and ex-Brexit Party MEP Claire Fox challenged her view.
After one statue was taken down by a crowd and another removed in London, Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn hosted a debate.
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission
10 Jun 2020
