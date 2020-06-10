Targeted testing for 'high contact professions'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Johnson and Starmer on testing NHS and transport staff

Boris Johnson said black and minority ethnic workers were at the “forefront of the struggle against the coronavirus”.

The prime minister said there would be “expended and targeted testing now” for those in NHS and public transport jobs.

He was replying to Labour's Sir Keir Starmer who asked about “mitigating the risks” for black and minority staff.

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission

  • 10 Jun 2020
Go to next video: When will PM allow pub gardens to open again?