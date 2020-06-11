Video

Housing Minister Chris Pincher has said decisions to approve a £1bn property scheme were made "honestly and fairly", amid questions surrounding the timing of a donation to the Conservative party.

Mr Pincher was answering an Urgent Question in the Commons regarding a decision made by the Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, who has since accepted this was an unlawful decision.

A Labour MP asked if the property deal had been being “rushed through”.

Rachel Hopkins said property developer Richard Desmond made a “substantial donation” to the Tory party days after the Westbury development in east London was approved, against the advice of a planning inspector.

Mr Pincher said ministers have "no knowledge" of any political party donations when making planning decisions, and added that he was aware Mr Desmond had made previous donations to others parties showing he was a “very generous man”.