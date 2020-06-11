Rees-Mogg: The sausage machine is back in action

Media player
Jacob Rees-Mogg compares Parliament to sausage machine
The Commons leader has told MPs that the “sausages” promised in the Conservative Party election manifesto would “soon be barbecued”.
Jacob Rees-Mogg was answering a question about the end of the virtual Parliament, with most members physically back in the Commons, and measures to allow others to contribute from home.
Mr Rees-Mogg said the sausage machine was "back in action” in a detailed comparison of the work of MPs with meat production.
11 Jun 2020
