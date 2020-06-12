Labour calls on PM to 'show leadership'
Video

Labour calls for PM to show leadership on protests

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says the prime minister hasn't shown leadership during racial inequality protests.

He called on the PM to respond to reports on racial issues that have been published.

He has also said Boris Johnson should "address the nation" over the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

