Lammy condemns 'buried' BAME coronavirus report

Coronavirus: David Lammy condemns 'buried' BAME coronavirus recommendations
Shadow justice secretary David Lammy has called for the government to act on a leaked report, on the increased risks of coronavirus impacting BAME communities.
Mr Lammy told Andrew Marr that it was a "scandal" if members of the government say that Black lives matter, but then have "buried part of the review".
Public Health England has said the safeguarding recommendations will be published next week at the same time that the work is submitted to ministers.
14 Jun 2020
