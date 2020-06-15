Johnson: Chances of UK-EU trade deal 'very good'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Johnson on post-Brexit UK-EU trade talks and deal
The UK cannot remain under the control of the European Court of Justice and continue to obey EU laws, the prime minister has said.
Boris Johnson said the chances of the UK and remaining EU states reaching a trade deal, for when the transitional period ends on 31 December, were “very good”.
He said the two sides were “not actually that far apart” but there was a need for a “bit of oomph”.
-
15 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window