Commons Speaker remembers Jo Cox
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jo Cox: Lindsay Hoyle tribute to murdered MP

Lindsay Hoyle remembered Jo Cox, by using her quote that “we have far more in common than that which divides us”.

The Speaker opened Tuesday’s business in the Commons paying tribute to the Labour MP who was murdered in her Batley and Spen constituency four years ago to the day.

He said: "We will never forget Jo or her legacy.”

Jo Cox: Sister's kindness plea on anniversary of murder

  • 16 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Who was Jo Cox?