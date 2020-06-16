Commons Speaker remembers Jo Cox

Media player
Jo Cox: Lindsay Hoyle tribute to murdered MP
Lindsay Hoyle remembered Jo Cox, by using her quote that “we have far more in common than that which divides us”.
The Speaker opened Tuesday’s business in the Commons paying tribute to the Labour MP who was murdered in her Batley and Spen constituency four years ago to the day.
He said: "We will never forget Jo or her legacy.”
16 Jun 2020
