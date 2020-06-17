UK considering new war memorial damage laws
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQS: Jenkyns and Johnson on damaged war memorials

Tory backbencher Andrea Jenkyns called for action over “thugs” defacing national monuments after some recent protests have turned violent.

Born Johnson said perpetrators would face “the full force of the law” and legislation is being considered for those who damage war memorials.

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission

  • 17 Jun 2020