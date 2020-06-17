Did Matt Hancock forget the 2m rule in Parliament?

Media player
Coronavirus: Did Matt Hancock forget social distancing in Parliament?
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been caught on camera appearing to forget social distancing rules.
He was spotted slapping a colleague on the back in the House of Commons as he arrived for Prime Minister's Questions.
Mr Hancock, who has repeatedly urged people to maintain a 2m distance between themselves and others to stop the spread of coronavirus, then remains standing side-by-side with the man - and also steps towards another man who later joins them.
Read more: Matt Hancock's social distancing slip-up caught on camera
