Raab: Taking the knee 'from Game of Thrones'

Dominic Raab: Taking the knee 'from the Game of Thrones'
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told talkRadio's Julia Hartley-Brewer he only takes the knee for the Queen, or for his wife when he asked her to marry him.
He added the gesture - used by Black Lives Matter campaigners - "seems to be taken" from TV drama Game of Thrones.
Mr Raab later said he had "full respect" for the Black Lives Matter campaign after criticism of his comments.
18 Jun 2020
