Johnson: I want every pupil back in September

Coronavirus: Johnson on all pupils returning to school
Boris Johnson says quite a few European countries have no pupils at school “but we have quite a few back” and he wants them all in class in September.
The prime minister added: “We have got to start thinking of a world in which we are less apprehensive."
19 Jun 2020
