Johnson: I want every pupil back in September
Coronavirus: Johnson on all pupils returning to school

Boris Johnson says quite a few European countries have no pupils at school “but we have quite a few back” and he wants them all in class in September.

The prime minister added: “We have got to start thinking of a world in which we are less apprehensive."

