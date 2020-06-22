Patel: Reading police ‘heroes’ are ‘very best of us’
Reading stabbings: Priti Patel praises police heroes

The home secretary has praised the police officers who “ran towards danger to help those in need without a second thought” after stabbings that left three people dead.

Priti Patel spoke in the Commons after visiting Thames Valley Police where she met the officers who arrested the murder suspect on Saturday, calling them heroes and the “very best of us”.

She said the terror threat in the UK was “complex, diverse and rapidly changing”.

