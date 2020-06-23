PM: English pubs can reopen from 4 July

Media player
Lockdown easing: English pubs can reopen from 4 July
Boris Johnson has announced pubs and restaurants in England would be allowed to offer table service inside from next month, but they must take contact details of customers.
He also said hairdressers, hotels, campsites, outdoors gyms, theme parks and libraries were on the list of venues that could reopen from 4 July.
But the prime minister said nightclubs, soft play areas, indoor gyms and swimming pools “will need to stay closed for now”.
23 Jun 2020
