When will PM implement racial inequality reports?

PMQs: Daby and Johnson on Lammy and Windrush reports
Boris Johnson said the government is “getting on” with implementing the recommendations made in the Lammy and Windrush reports.
The PM was questioned by Labour MP Janet Daby who said hundreds of her constituents wanted to know the government's timeframe for action on the race inequality reports.
24 Jun 2020
