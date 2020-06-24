Blackford: Will PM risk Scottish economic recovery?

Media player
PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on devolved economic powers
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Scotland could “invest in a strong recovery” but only with “necessary financial powers”.
He called on the prime minister to act on report recommendations from business leaders to give Scotland more borrowing and economic powers.
Boris Johnson said Scotland had received £3.8bn in coronavirus support, and the UK government would “continue to invest massively in Scotland”.
24 Jun 2020
