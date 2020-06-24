How will UK firms survive the pandemic?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Business owners on furlough, grants and loans

Business owners have been helped by the coronavirus job retention scheme and grants and loans to keep them going, although the furlough scheme is due to wind down in October.

Politics Live reporter Ellie Price spoke to four owners to see how these have helped them and whether it is enough to help them trade in more normal times.

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission

  • 24 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Will UK really get gigabit broadband by 2025?