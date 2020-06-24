A brief look back at the government briefings
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Covid-19: A brief look back at the government briefings

The daily Downing Street news conferences became a fixture of the UK's coronavirus coverage.

Now that they have been discontinued, here's a look back at the last three months' briefings.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 24 Jun 2020