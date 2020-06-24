SNP MP reveals 'surprise' grandson born in lockdown
Scottish National Party MP Drew Hendry says he's "itching to see" his "surprise" grandson after lockdown.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett, Drew said his son's partner didn't know she was pregnant until she felt unwell and was taken to hospital.

He said mother and baby are both "very healthy and very happy".

