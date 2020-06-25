In full - Starmer interview with Kuenssberg

Media player
Starmer on coronavirus, jobs, unemployment and PMQs
Sir Keir Starmer has said he said he feared the coronavirus pandemic could lead to unemployment “on a scale we haven’t seen for a generation”.
Speaking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg the Labour leader called on the government to extend the furlough scheme for sectors like hospitality and travel until early next year.
Sir Keir said it would “take time” for people to get to know him, but said he believed people had “noticed the difference” in the Labour Party since he took over as leader.
25 Jun 2020
