Starmer: Rebuilding trust with Jewish community 'number one priority'
Sir Keir Starmer has sacked Rebecca Long-Bailey from the Labour front bench, for sharing an article on social media which contained "anti-Semitic conspiracy theories".
Sir Keir said Mrs Long-Bailey was "wrong" to share the article.
The Labour leader said that tackling anti-Semitism in the Labour party was his "first priority", and that "rebuilding trust" with the Jewish community was "a number one priority".
25 Jun 2020
