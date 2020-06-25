Rebuilding trust with Jewish community 'number one priority'

Video

Sir Keir Starmer has sacked Rebecca Long-Bailey from the Labour front bench, for sharing an article on social media which contained "anti-Semitic conspiracy theories".

Sir Keir said Mrs Long-Bailey was "wrong" to share the article.

The Labour leader said that tackling anti-Semitism in the Labour party was his "first priority", and that "rebuilding trust" with the Jewish community was "a number one priority".