Rees-Mogg says drink 'yard of ale' in pubs
The Commons leader has suggested an old fashioned form of drinking would help with social distancing, and celebrate England's pubs reopening next month.

Jacob Rees Mogg told Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith that “people should go back to drinking a yard of ale”.

  • 25 Jun 2020
