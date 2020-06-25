Starmer: "We need a Budget in July"

Media player
Keir Starmer calls for infrastructure spending after pandemic
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for infrastructure projects to be brought forward as part of a package of economic measures after the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the UK needs to ensure it doesn't face mass unemployment when the furlough scheme ends.
25 Jun 2020
