Starmer: PM 'complains about criticism'

Keir Starmer: Johnson 'complains about criticism'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson "doesn't engage" with his questions, and has "pre-prepared responses” when they face each other at prime minister's questions.
He also said he was looking forward to a pint and a haircut once lockdown is eased further on 4 July.
25 Jun 2020
