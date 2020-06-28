'It is right we have a local solution' - Patel
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 'Right we have a local solution' - Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said that a localised lockdown could be used in Leicester to control a coronavirus outbreak there.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, she said extra support would be going into the area and added: "With local flare-ups, it is right we have a local solution."

  • 28 Jun 2020
Go to next video: People taking liberties with lockdown - PM