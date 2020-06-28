'It is right we have a local solution' - Patel

Media player
Coronavirus: 'Right we have a local solution' - Patel
Home Secretary Priti Patel has said that a localised lockdown could be used in Leicester to control a coronavirus outbreak there.
Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, she said extra support would be going into the area and added: "With local flare-ups, it is right we have a local solution."
28 Jun 2020
