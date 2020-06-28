Ed Miliband: 'I believe Keir took the right decision'
Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband has appeared on The Andrew Marr Show defending Sir Keir Starmer's decision to sack Rebecca Long-Bailey.

The Labour leader said Ms Long-Bailey had shared a story containing an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

