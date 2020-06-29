PM: School repair plan will ‘drive job creation’

Media player
Boris Johnson on 10-year plan to rebuild English schools
The prime minister says the “cash is there” for a 10-year plan to refurbish and rebuild schools across England.
Boris Johnson said the government will have an “activist interventionist approach” and drive job creation.
29 Jun 2020
