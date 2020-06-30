'Plenty of things people will say we got wrong'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson on government handling of coronavirus pandemic

Boris Johnson has said that “discussion and honesty" is owned to the tens of thousands of people who have died of coronavirus in the UK, over the government's handling of the pandemic.

But the prime minister said “some things went right, and empathically right”.

He praised those who developed ventilators for hospitals, the furlough scheme, and the NHS and care workers who saved “so many lives including my own”.

BBC coverage of PM's speech

  • 30 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'The safest thing to do is to close the schools'