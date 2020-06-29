Hancock outlines lockdown measures for Leicester
Video

The Health Secretary has announced stricter lockdown measures after a surge in coronavirus cases in Leicester.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Matt Hancock said non-essential shops will shut on Tuesday, and schools will close for most pupils on Thursday.

Mr Hancock said the number of positive Covid-19 cases in Leicester were "three times higher than the next highest city".

