Starmer: Why so slow to act in Leicester?

PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on Leicester coronavirus lockdown
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has asked why the government took 11 days to acts on warnings of a coronavirus outbreak in Leicester.
PM Boris Johnson said it had “acted decisively” and "put on the brakes", which was “the right thing to do”.
01 Jul 2020
