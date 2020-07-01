PM: 'We are the builders, they are the blockers'
PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on UK jobs and economy

Sir Keir Starmer has called for an extension to the furlough scheme, amid rising job losses in the coronavirus pandemic.

But Boris Johnson accused the opposition of “equivocating” over ending the lockdown and getting children back in schools.

He said: “We are the builders, they are the blockers, we are the doers, they are the ditherers.”

