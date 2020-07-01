SNP on ‘heartless, cruel’ benefit changes

Media player
PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on government spending
The SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, has said Boris Johnson’s recent speech, on reviving the economy after coronavirus, saw “not a single penny” for Scotland.
He also suggested that the announcement had come on the same day as “unnecessary” benefit changes.
Boris Johnson said Ian Blackford "may be mistaken" and the UK government was "absolutely dedicated to supporting people of all incomes".
01 Jul 2020
