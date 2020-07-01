Could UK universities cope without foreign students?
Universities on losing UK and foreign students

The coronavirus pandemic could see universities losing staff with the loss of fees from domestic, and particularly foreign, students.

Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson heard how universities are freezing posts, and how fewer students would affect the economies of the wider communities where they were set to study.

