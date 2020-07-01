Former policeman wants Yvonne Fletcher inquiry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Dorans and Johnson on WPC Yvonne Fletcher killing

A policeman-turned-politician has asked the PM to open an inquiry into the fatal shooting of WPC Yvonne Fletcher outside Libya’s London embassy.

The SNP's Allan Dorans was a serving police officer at the time of the killing in 1984.

Boris Johnson said the murder was "sickening and cowardly" and would talk to Mr Dorans "to see what we can do to take the matter forward".

  • 01 Jul 2020
Go to next video: New suspect in Yvonne Fletcher killing