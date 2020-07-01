UK's Raab: Sad day for the people of Hong Kong'
Dominic Raab: 'It is a sad day for the people of Hong Kong'

Police in Hong Kong have made their first arrests after a new 'anti-protest' law came into effect, as crowds marked 23 years since the end of British rule.

In a statement to the House of Commons, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the new law meant China was in clear breach of the Joint Declaration.

