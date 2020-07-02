Video

Jacob Rees-Mogg reaches for a Biblical quote when questioned about Stanley Johnson's trip to Greece during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.

Alistair Carmichael called for Boris Johnson to give any announcement on which countries will be on a list on for relaxed international travel plans, and explain why his father had already gone abroad.

The Commons leader told the Lib Dem MP “the sins of the fathers will be visited upon the sons, but I don’t remember it ever being the other way round”.