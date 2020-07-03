Government 'has lockdown exit without a strategy'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour: Dodds on job losses from coronavirus pandemic

The shadow chancellor says the reward for workers after the coronavirus pandemic “cannot be a redundancy notice”.

Labour's Anneliese Dodds said the government “had an exit without a strategy” and called on it to end a “one-size-fits-all wind down” of the job-protection and self-employed schemes.

Her speech came after companies announced thousands of job cuts this week, resulting from the pandemic.

  • 03 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Airbus job cuts plan 'devastating' for area