PM: UK on same path 'at slightly different speeds'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson: UK on same path 'at slightly different speeds'

Boris Johnson has said that he believes that the different parts of the UK are on the same path "if at slightly different speeds" when it comes to the easing of quarantine measures for travellers.

He was responding to criticism from the first ministers of Scotland and Wales, who described changes to quarantine rules as shambolic.

  • 03 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus: How to fly during a global pandemic