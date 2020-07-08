MP ‘shocked and angered’ at factory ‘modem slavery’
Video

PMQs: McMorrin and Johnson factory on ‘modem slavery'

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Labour's Anna McMorrin said she was "shocked and angered" that workers in some UK clothing factories were being paid just £3.50 per hour.

Boris Johnson said the government had introduced legislation against modern slavery and “massively increased” the minimum wage, and called on the mayor of Leicester to "stand up for the workforce in his community".

