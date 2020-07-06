PM: 'Incredible progress' on race issues in UK

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: 'Incredible progress' on race issues in UK
Boris Johnson said “we have got to keep doing better” on tackling racism in the UK.
But he said there had been “incredible progress” in the last 20 years.
He was asked about race in the UK after sprinter Bianca Williams accused the Metropolitan Police of racial profiling her and her partner, after their car was stopped in London.
-
06 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-53312417/boris-johnson-incredible-progress-on-race-issues-in-ukRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window