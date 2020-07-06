Doreen Lawrence recalls being stopped by police

Video

The mother of Stephen Lawrence has described how she was stopped by police while driving home late at night, soon after the murder of her son.

Baroness Lawrence was addressing the Joint Committee on Humans Rights after Team GB sprinter Bianca Williams accused police officers of racially profiling her and her partner after they were stopped in their car.

Baroness Lawrence said officers later told her they thought her car was stolen. She said: “These are the issues the black community are suffering from.”

Her son Stephen was murdered in 1993 a racially-motivated attack in south London.