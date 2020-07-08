How have nurseries copied during lockdown?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: How have nurseries coped during lockdown?

Nurseries have not been able to offer as many spaces during the coronavirus pandemic, although fewer children have needed places.

Social distancing means fewer infants can be accommodated on-site, but with parents shielding or losing jobs, there is less demand for places.

For Politics Live, Ellie Price looks at how this threatening is the future of some nurseries.

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission

  • 08 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Nursery owner 'gets paid more cleaning toilets'