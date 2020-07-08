Is government ending free parking for NHS staff?
PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on free parking for NHS staff

Boris Johnson said parking for NHS workers was "free now" after facing questions at PMQs about hospital car parking charges.

And the PM said he would bring in a Conservative manifesto commitment for free car parking for "patients who need them".

The Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, said medical staff were owed "so much”, and they should rewarded, not charged for travelling to work.

  • 08 Jul 2020
