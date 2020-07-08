Starmer: Will PM apologise for care home 'offence'?

Media player
PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on care home coronavirus claims
The prime minister said he took "full responsibility" for the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sir Keir Starmer said the PM's comments about care homes had "caused huge offence" and called for an apology.
Boris Johnson said the last thing he wanted to do was to “blame” care workers, who had been working hard during this crisis".
08 Jul 2020
