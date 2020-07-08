Video

The border between New South Wales and Victoria in Australia has been closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The cities of Albury and Wodonga on either side of the border are usually divided by just the Murray River. But now the communities are separated by a police checkpoint and residents need a permit to cross it.

Families have been separated and businesses are struggling as a result. This new lockdown measure could last "weeks not days".

Video Journalist: Simon Atkinson