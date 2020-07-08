'If you stand by your workers, we will stand by you'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 'If you stand by your workers, we will stand by you'

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new bonus scheme which will reward businesses who bring workers back from furlough and continue to employ them.

  • 08 Jul 2020
Go to next video: 'I fell through the gap with the furlough scheme'