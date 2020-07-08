Chancellor serves up meals in Japanese restaurant
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

VAT cut in restaurants: Chancellor serves meals to customers

Soon after telling MPs about plans to cut VAT on hospitality to limit job losses, Rishi Sunak was serving meals in a London restaurant.

The BBC’s Vicki Young explained the measures the chancellor hopes will limit job losses by encouraging people to go out and eat in venues.

  • 08 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Three takeaways from chancellor's speech