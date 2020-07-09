Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Who will be the Lib Dems’ next leader?
Nominations to be the new leader of the Liberal Democrats close on Thursday 9 July.
Acting leader Sir Ed Davey and the party’s education spokesperson, Layla Moran, are vying for the position.
They both spoke to BBC Political Correspondent Jessica Parker about their hopes of reviving the party after its 2019 election losses.
-
09 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window